From high school photographer to award-winning creative

What started as a simple school assignment turned into a lifelong passion for storytelling through the lens.

Tonight on Pitik!, we feature Maxwell John, a photographer whose journey took him through different industries—from printing and fuels to digital marketing—before rediscovering his passion for photography in 2025, where he began winning awards once again.

✨ Sometimes passion doesn’t disappear—it simply waits for the right moment to return.

Join us LIVE and hear Maxwell John’s inspiring journey back to the craft he loves.

📍 Watch live later on Pitik!