From Peanuts to Dreams: POVmarino’s Journey

Can determination and hard work help a student overcome financial struggles?

For many students, pursuing an education comes with difficult sacrifices. Ariston Era III, popularly known online as POVmarino, is a third-year Marine Engineering student at the University of the Visayas who sells peanuts on the streets of Cebu City to help pay for his education and support his four younger siblings.

Ariston also shares his nightly journey through livestreams, documenting his life as a student-vendor while earning through creator views and gifts. Despite his own financial challenges, he sets aside part of his livestream earnings to help cancer patients and families with premature babies in his community.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines. Look Deeper. Think Better.