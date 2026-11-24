From the pressure of board exam preparation to the joy of topping the national licensure examination, every step of the journey comes with lessons, sacrifices, and determination.

Timothy John Jala, Rank 1 in the November 2026 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination, joins Beyond the Headlines to share how he prepared for the boards, overcame challenges, and stayed focused on his goal.

What does it take to rise to the top, and what advice does he have for aspiring chemical engineers who dream of achieving the same?

Join us as we look beyond the title and get to know the story behind the achievement.

Look Deeper. Think Better.