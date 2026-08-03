From Spreadsheets to Snapshots: Lexie Ocampo’s Journey Behind the Lens 📸

From balancing books to capturing unforgettable moments, Lexie Ocampo took a leap of faith that changed her life.

A graduate of Financial Management who left a stable accounting career to pursue photography, Lexie is now proving that passion, perseverance, and self-belief can turn dreams into reality.

How did she go from being a self-taught photographer to building a career behind the lens? Join us on Pitik as she shares her inspiring journey, the challenges she faced, and the lessons she learned along the way.

📸 Tune in and get inspired.