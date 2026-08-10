Gambling Ads Ban in Cebu City?

Should Cebu City ban all gambling advertisements?

A proposed ordinance by Councilor Joel Garganera aims to prohibit all forms of gambling ads in the city, citing the need to protect public morals and vulnerable sectors. While the Cebu City Legal Office supports the measure's objective, it also recommends refining the proposal to ensure it complies with legal, constitutional, and territorial limits.

Join Councilor Joel Garganera as he discusses the intent behind the ordinance, the legal considerations surrounding the proposal, and what it could mean for Cebu City.

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