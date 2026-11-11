GDP GROWTH SLOWS TO 2.1%: HOW ARE FILIPINOS COPING ?

The Philippine economy grew by only 2.1% in the third quarter of 2026, marking a further slowdown in economic growth.

But what does this mean for ordinary Filipinos? Are families feeling the impact in their daily expenses, are businesses seeing changes in consumer spending, and are workers finding it harder to make ends meet?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we look beyond the numbers and hear from ordinary Filipinos about how the country's economic performance affects their everyday lives.

Look Deeper. Think Better.