GETTING TO KNOW RAYMOND ALVIN GARCIA

Atty. Raymond Alvin Garcia joins Beyond the Headlines today.

Beyond the titles and public life, who is Raymond Alvin Garcia?

In today’s episode, we take a closer look at his journey—from his early years and career to the experiences that shaped his views, values, and approach to life. He also opens up about the lessons he has learned along the way, the challenges he has faced, and the moments that have defined his journey.

A conversation beyond politics, beyond public service, and beyond the headlines.

Catch Beyond the Headlines today at 12 noon.

Look Deeper. Think Better.