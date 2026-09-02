HEROISM THROUGH YOUNG EYES

On National Heroes Day, we look beyond the names and faces etched in our history books and ask a question worth revisiting:

Who defines a hero?

What does heroism mean to today’s youth? Is it measured by sacrifice, courage, service, or the impact one makes in the lives of others?

For this special episode of Beyond the Headlines LIVE, we hear from students Francis Angelou C. Bacalso, John Erick C. Sebuco, and Efa Mae Arnejo as they share their perspectives on heroism, patriotism, and the relevance of our heroes’ values in the present day.

🎙️ Beyond the Headlines LIVE | National Heroes Day Special

Who are the heroes we remember—and what makes someone a hero today? 🇵🇭

Look deeper. Think better.