How Are Cebuanos Seeing the First Three Days?

Three days into the impeachment proceedings, the national conversation continues to unfold—but how do everyday Cebuanos see it?

Join Beyond the Headlines as we examine the first week of the impeachment through the eyes of ordinary citizens. What issues matter most? What questions remain? And how can Filipinos better understand the process beyond the political noise?

Be part of the discussion. Share your thoughts, ask your questions, and let's look deeper, think better, and engage in a respectful conversation based on facts and informed perspectives.

📺 Tune in to Beyond the Headlines and join the conversation live.