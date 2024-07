With all the preparations for Palarong Pambansa almost complete or done, let's check out our CVIRAA athletes. How ready are they? Will homecourt advantage bring CVIRAA to the top three rankings?

Join our discussion with DepEd Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez at Beyond the Headlines on Palaro updates and the coming opening of classes.

