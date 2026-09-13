How VECO Powers Cebu: Addressing Rotational Brownouts

How does Visayan Electric keep Cebu powered amid growing electricity demand?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we take a closer look at how Visayan Electric powers Cebu and addresses the challenges affecting the electricity supply.

We’ll also discuss the reduction of rotational brownouts—from up to 2.5 hours to just one hour—and what this means for consumers.

Our guest today is Mr. Erik Monsanto, Head of Marketing and Communications of Visayan Electric.

🔴 Tune in LIVE and be part of the conversation!