Imee Marcos Video Triggers Uproar

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we break down the heated Senate exchange after Senator Imee Marcos presented a controversial video alleging a supposed Charter change plot tied to the 2028 elections.

The presentation sparked strong backlash from minority senators, who called it propaganda, fake news, and disinformation, leading to tense debates inside the chamber and the eventual withdrawal of the video.

What really happened inside the Senate—and what does it say about the current political climate?