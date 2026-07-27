Impeachment Trial Day 9: NBI Chief Testifies on VP Sara Case

What happened during the ninth day of Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we unpack the testimony of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag before the Senate impeachment court. We'll examine the key points raised during the proceedings, the questions from senator-judges, and what these developments could mean as the trial continues.

Watch our live discussion and share your insights in the comments.

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