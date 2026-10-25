Inside Team: Personnel Accountability and Agency Developments

What happens when traffic enforcers tasked with keeping Mandaue’s roads safe test positive for illegal drugs? And what changes are underway to improve traffic management in the city?

At least 18 job-order personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) have been terminated from service after testing positive in a random drug test last week.

TEAM head Hyll Retuya joins Beyond the Headlines to discuss the drug test results, the agency’s response, ongoing developments within TEAM, and its efforts to improve traffic enforcement and road discipline in Mandaue City.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we look deeper into the issues affecting traffic management and what lies ahead for TEAM.

Look Deeper. Think Better.