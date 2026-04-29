Inside the Impeachment Case of VP Sara Duterte

Confused about the impeachment case against VP Sara Duterte?

Let’s break it down LIVE.

Atty. Amando Virgil D. Ligutan, Managing Partner of SALiGAL Law, joins Beyond the Headlines to explain the legal basis of the impeachment complaint, the process ahead, and what it means for accountability and governance in the Philippines.

Ask your questions in real time 👇Confused about the impeachment case against VP Sara Duterte?

Let’s break it down LIVE.

Atty. Amando Virgil D. Ligutan, Managing Partner of SALiGAL Law, joins Beyond the Headlines to explain the legal basis of the impeachment complaint, the process ahead, and what it means for accountability and governance in the Philippines.

Ask your questions in real time 👇