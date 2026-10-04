Is the stock market really only for the wealthy?

Stock investing is often seen as complicated or inaccessible, but understanding the basics can help ordinary Filipinos make more informed financial decisions. From how stocks work and how investors may earn through dividends or asset appreciation, to the risks involved and how beginners can get started, financial literacy plays an important role.

A GCash speaker joins Beyond the Headlines to discuss GStocks PH, the basics of stock investing, what first-time investors should consider, and why learning before investing matters.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines. Look Deeper. Think Better.