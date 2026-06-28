Jacky Chang: The Woman Behind the Music

Behind every performance is a story worth telling.

Artist and singer Jacky Chang joins Beyond the Headlines for an intimate conversation about her journey in the music industry. From the challenges of building a career to the milestones that have defined her path, she shares the experiences that shaped her both as an artist and as a person.

Discover what inspires her, how she navigates life in and beyond the spotlight, and what's next in her musical journey. Tune in and get to know the woman behind the music.