Lapu-Lapu Karaoke Now Limited to 10 PM

UYON BA MO? VIDEOKE SESSION SA LAPU-LAPU KUTOB NA LANG ALAS 10 SA GABII

Videoke in Lapu-Lapu City is now limited to 10 p.m. as the local government tightens noise control. The City will strictly enforce its videoke ordinance to prevent disturbances.

