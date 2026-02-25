Leading Jpark Forward

A new chapter begins at one of Cebu’s premier destinations.

Join us as we go live with Anders Hallden, the newly appointed General Manager of Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark.

What vision does he bring to the resort? What changes can guests and industry partners expect? And how does he see Cebu’s tourism landscape evolving this year?

Catch the conversation as we talk leadership, hospitality, and what’s next for one of the country’s most recognized island resorts.

📍 Tune in LIVE on Beyond the Headlines