Life, career, and purpose: Getting to know Shion Canen

Join us for this episode of Beyond the Headlines: Extra Edition, featuring Shion Canen, Assistant Vice President and Enterprise Sales Head (VisMin) of Converge Global Business.

In this special conversation, she opens up about life, leadership, and womanhood, sharing insights from her journey as a leader and as a woman making an impact in her field.

Don’t miss this inspiring interview this Friday.

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