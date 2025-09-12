Videos

LIVE: Fighting Dengue: Warning Signs, Prevention, and Community Action

On today’s episode of Vital Signs, we focus on dengue — its warning signs, prevention, and how communities can protect themselves. 🦟

Joining us is CPT Erica Tania Davillo, military physician, public health advocate, and President of AMDA-Philippines. She also serves as Chair of the Philippine Medical Association’s Adhoc Committee on Dengue Advocacy and is a strong voice for both public health and mental health awareness.

Tune in as she shares vital insights on how to fight dengue and keep our communities safe.

Trending

No stories found.

Just In

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph