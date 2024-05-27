Mandaue City College will continue to provide free tuition

Mandaue City can continue providing free tuition through Mandaue City College after the Commission on Higher Education approved their application for the Certification of Program Compliance (COPC).

Meanwhile, officials from MCWD met with Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia regarding their request for approval of their excavation permits.

Residents of J. de Veyra St. in the North Reclamation Area of Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, are grateful for the barangay's action on their flooding problem.

A concerned citizen is calling on the barangay officials in Pasil regarding children who are jumping off one of the ramps of CCLEX.

