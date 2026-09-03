Mayor Archival denies Monterrazas conflict of interest

Join us as we as we discuss the complaint filed against Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival over alleged conflict of interest involving his property inside Monterrazas de Cebu.

We look into Archival’s response, his decision not to issue a cease-and-desist order, and the technical findings surrounding Monterrazas and downstream flooding.

The discussion also covers the developer’s flood-control measures and the Ombudsman complaint against the mayor.

Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Deeper.