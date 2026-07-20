Mayor Nelin Tambis: Leading Dalaguete Forward

LOOK DEEPER. THINK BETTER.

What are the key priorities and developments shaping Dalaguete today?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we sit down with Dalaguete Mayor Nelin Tambis for an insightful discussion on the municipality's ongoing programs, development agenda, and plans for the future.

From infrastructure and agriculture to tourism, public services, disaster preparedness, and economic opportunities, Mayor Tambis will share how the local government is addressing the needs of Dalaguetnons and advancing initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in the municipality.

Tune in as we take a closer look at the issues that matter most to Dalaguetnons and hear directly from Mayor Tambis about the challenges, accomplishments, and priorities of his administration.

📅 Friday, July 17

🕛 12:00 NN

📍 Live on SunStar Web TV

Have questions for Mayor Nelin Tambis? Leave them in the comments below, and we may ask them live during the interview.