MCIA: Beyond the Terminal, Into the Future

What does it take to run an airport that is no longer just a place where people arrive and depart, but a vital part of Cebu’s tourism, business, investment and economic future?

On this episode of Beyond the Headlines, we sit down with Mr. Julius Neri Jr., General Manager of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), to talk about the transformation of MCIA—from operational improvements and faster connections to international recognition, Cebu’s ambitions as a regional hub, and the people working behind the scenes to deliver a world-class passenger experience.

From the challenges of managing a global gateway to the bigger question of what MCIA represents for Cebu, Mr. Neri shares the vision, leadership lessons and plans shaping the airport’s next chapter.

Is MCIA ready to become more than Cebu’s gateway—and become one of the Philippines’ gateways to the world?

Watch Beyond the Headlines and hear the story behind the airport beyond the terminal.