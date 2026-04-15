GET READY FOR CAMPUS CHRONICLES!

Join Carla Tangaro Taneo, Alleah Augusto, Angelo Calilan, Zachary Cuizon, Christian Benedict Fuentes, and Dwinli Camingao as they talk about real experiences, silent battles, and the importance of opening up because your feelings are valid.

Catch us on Campus Chronicles – Mental Health Awareness: Your Feelings Are Valid and be part of a safe conversation where stories are shared, voices are heard, and no one feels alone.

Don’t miss out!

#CampusChronicles

#MentalHealthAwareness

#YourFeelingsAreValid

#StudentLife

#YouAreNotAlone