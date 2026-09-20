MENTAL HEALTH: RECOGNIZING THE SIGNS, KNOWING HOW TO HELP

Join us on Beyond the Headlines: How do we know when someone is struggling—and what can we do before it becomes a crisis?

Mental health concerns are not always visible. Changes in behavior, withdrawing from others, or losing interest in things once enjoyed may be signs that someone needs support.

Licensed Psychologist and Psychometrician Dr. Sheravi Mae Galang shares insights on recognizing warning signs, starting difficult conversations, offering support, and knowing when professional help may be needed.

Because knowing what to look for—and how to respond—can make a difference.

Look Deeper. Think Better.