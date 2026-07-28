MR-SIA Explained

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we discuss the Measles-Rubella Supplementary Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) and why it plays a vital role in protecting children and preventing outbreaks.

Our guest, Dr. Faith R. Curaraton, Medical Officer III and Regional National Immunization Program (NIP) Medical Coordinator, shares key information about the campaign, who should get vaccinated, and how immunization helps keep communities safe.

Tune in and get the facts behind the nationwide MR-SIA campaign.

Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Deeper.