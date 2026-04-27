MSMEs Under Pressure Amid Rising Costs

As economic pressures continue to build, small and medium enterprises are feeling the strain.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we talk to Francisco Buenavides, Head of the Visayas Group of the Small Business Corporation, about how MSMEs are coping with rising costs, changing market conditions, and access to government support.

🔹 Challenges on the ground for MSMEs

🔹 Available financing and assistance programs

🔹 How small businesses are adapting

Watch LIVE and stay updated on issues that matter to local businesses.