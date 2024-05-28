New Improved Sidewalk Or Parking Area?

The installation of tactile pavers (directional type) along Osmena Blvd is not just for aesthetic purposes; most importantly, it enhances accessibility, providing guidance to visually impaired individuals and ensuring a safer environment by helping them navigate paths and crossings with greater ease and confidence.

However, what will happen to accessibility when these pavers are now being used as parking areas by private individuals?

What actions will the Cebu City Transportation Office take regarding this issue?

Let’s discuss this in today’s ‘Beyond the Headlines.’

