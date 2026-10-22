North Cebu Economic Zone: Can It Drive Growth and Create More Job

What happens next for North Cebu’s economic future?

Cebu Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco is pushing for a comprehensive master plan for the proposed North Cebu Economic Zone (NCEZ) to attract investors, spur industrial growth, and create more jobs in the northern part of the province.

How can the proposed economic zone unlock new opportunities for northern Cebu? What needs to be in place to turn this vision into reality?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as Vice Governor Glenn Soco discusses the proposed NCEZ and its potential to shape Cebu’s economic future.

Look Deeper. Think Better.