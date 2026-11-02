OMBUDSMAN FINES MAYOR ARCHIVAL OVER COLON NIGHT MARKET LAPSES

What went wrong in the handling of Cebu City’s 2025 Colon Street Night Market?

The Office of the Ombudsman has found Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival liable for simple neglect of duty over lapses involving road-use authorization, road-closure requirements, and the retroactive issuance of business permits. He faces a fine equivalent to one month of his basic salary.

The administrative charges against City Treasurer Emma Cañazares Villarete and City Administrator Albert Tjioe Tan were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

What do the findings mean for accountability and the city’s handling of public spaces?