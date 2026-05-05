One Life Lost Is Too Many — The Push for Safer Roads

Road crashes don’t just make headlines—they leave families grieving and communities searching for answers.

The story of Kingston Cheng has become a painful reminder of how one moment on the road can change everything. As calls grow to strengthen the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act, many are asking: are our laws enough to protect lives?

Join us on SunStar Beyond the Headlines as we speak with Atty. Joan Largo about the proposed amendments and what they mean for justice, accountability, and safer roads.

🎙️ Guest: Atty. Joan Largo

📍 Live on the SunStar Facebook page

🕛 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

How many more lives must be lost before change happens?

Be part of the conversation.