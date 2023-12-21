ONE WAY FOR FLYOVER SCHEME. Motorists coming from Banilad and Talamban areas and vice versa, please be advised that effective December 23, the Cebu City Transportation Office will implement a "One Way Flyover Scheme."Seminarians from the Spiritual-Pastoral Formation Year of Our Lady of Fatima Formation House offered free therapeutic hugs in some parts of the city.Cebu City approves the P22B budget.This and more are in today's Beyond the Headlines.