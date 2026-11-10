ONE YEAR LATER: WHERE ARE THE PROMISED FLOOD SOLUTIONS?

One year after Typhoon Tino devastated Cebu, are we any safer from flooding?

Despite billions spent on flood control projects and promises of lasting solutions, residents continue to face worsening floods. In La Paloma Village, floodwaters reportedly reached approximately 10 feet during a recent flooding incident, with residents saying it was even worse than Typhoon Tino.

Where are the investigation findings? Who should be held accountable? And what concrete measures have been implemented to prevent another disaster?

Violy Musngi, president of the La Paloma Village Homeowners Association, and Retired Colonel Jefferson Omandam, former deputy commander of Cebu City's Task Force Gubat sa Baha, join Beyond the Headlines to discuss the continuing flooding crisis, the need for accountability, and possible solutions to make Cebu safer.