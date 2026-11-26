The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski secured the 3rd runner-up title at Miss Universe 2026, bringing pride to the country with her performance on the international stage.

While the crown may have gone to another candidate, her journey, preparation, and representation of the Philippines remain part of this year's Miss Universe story.

What does her finish mean for the country's pageant legacy? How did she fare throughout the competition, and what can Filipinos take away from her Miss Universe journey?

Join us as we look beyond the crown and discuss the Philippines' latest performance on the Miss Universe stage.

Look Deeper. Think Better.