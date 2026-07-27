Power, Responsibility, Accountability

Today on Beyond the Headlines, we speak with two personalities at the center of stories making headlines in Cebu.

In our first segment, former Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) consultant Byron Garcia discusses the complaints he filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against three Mandaue City prosecutors.

In our second segment, we interview Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano "Gungun" Gica, who was identified as the motorcycle rider involved in the viral dashcam collision along the National Highway in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla.

Look Deeper. Think Better. Hear their side of the story, understand the facts, and explore the issues shaping today's headlines.