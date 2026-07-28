Public Opinion in Focus: The Latest Pulse Asia Survey

Pulse Asia Survey: What do the latest numbers reveal?

Vice President Sara Duterte's ratings climb, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s approval and trust ratings remain under scrutiny. What do these latest Pulse Asia survey results say about the country's political landscape and the road to 2028?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we break down the figures, examine the trends, and discuss what they could mean for Philippine politics.

📺 LIVE today | 12 NN

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