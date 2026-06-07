Rules vs. Reality: Unpacking Cebu’s Core Stories with DJ Moises

How do we balance order, livelihood, and environmental responsibility when reality refuses to follow the rules?

Let’s talk about it LIVE.

DJ Moises takes the mic on Beyond the Headlines to break down three major issues hitting Cebu this week. We will look into the sustainability of coastal cleanups in Pasil and Ermita after residents were caught dumping trash back into the sea, the arrest and documentation of 18 detergent vendors along Gorordo Avenue, and the ecological debate over whale shark provisioning after the animals vanished for four days in Oslob.

Ask your questions and join the conversation in real time.