Sandiganbayan Denies Jinggoy Estrada's Request

Can a detained senator take part in an impeachment trial?

The Sandiganbayan has denied Senator Jinggoy Estrada's request to attend the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, ruling that the constitutional importance of the proceedings does not justify temporary release from detention.

What does this decision mean for the impeachment process? What are the legal limits of preventive detention, and how do they intersect with a senator's constitutional responsibilities?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we examine the legal issues behind the ruling and its implications for the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

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