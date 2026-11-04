SARA DUTERTE IMPEACHMENT: WILL THE TRIAL REACH ITS FINAL STAGE IN NOVEMBER?

The next phase of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial is approaching, but could the proceedings reach a conclusion before November ends?

With the defense set to present its evidence starting November 9, attention is turning to the remaining allegations, the possibility of the Vice President taking the witness stand, and how the impeachment court will proceed.

A recent Social Weather Stations survey offers another dimension to the debate: 78 percent of respondents believe it is important for Duterte to personally testify. The survey also reveals differing public assessments of the prosecution and defense teams.

Beyond the courtroom, what do these developments say about public perception of the impeachment case?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we examine the latest developments and the questions surrounding the trial.

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