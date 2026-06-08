Senate shake-up

(Story 2 for Monday, June 8, 2026)

Millions of students return to school: Over 55,000 police and security personnel deployed for safe opening

A leadership shift and key committee reassignments marked the Senate’s final session before adjournment sine die.

What exactly changed inside the Senate, and what does it mean for upcoming legislative priorities?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we break down the developments and their implications for governance and policy.

📅 June 4, 2026

🕛 12:00 Noon

📍 Live on SunStar Cebu’s Facebook Page