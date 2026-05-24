Senate Under Fire: Who Will Be Held Accountable?

ICC WARRANT REMAINS VALID

Is the ICC arrest warrant against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa still legally valid—and why hasn’t it been enforced in the Philippines?

An ICC-accredited counsel says the warrant remains in force, even amid recent political tension and security concerns.

However, he clarified that enforcement is not automatic and depends heavily on government cooperation and coordination with law enforcement agencies and state institutions.

While ICC warrants are recognized internationally, their execution on the ground ultimately hinges on whether national authorities choose to cooperate.

📺 Watch now on Beyond the Headlines with DJ Moises.