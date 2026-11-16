SENIOR CITIZENS: ADDRESSING THE NEEDS, RIGHTS, AND WELFARE OF THE ELDERLY

Growing old should not mean losing access to opportunities, proper healthcare, security, and a decent quality of life.

Senior citizens have contributed to their families and communities throughout their lives, yet many continue to face challenges as they age. Questions remain about whether existing programs, government assistance, healthcare services, and social protection are enough to address their needs.

On Beyond the Headlines, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chairperson of the PAGE Foundation, shares insights into the realities faced by senior citizens, the importance of protecting their rights, and what more can be done to make communities more supportive and inclusive of the elderly.