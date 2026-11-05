Should Age Determine Criminal Responsibility?

At what age should a child be held criminally responsible for a serious crime?

The killing of a 46-year-old woman allegedly by her 15-year-old son in Panglao, Bohol, has reignited discussions on the age of criminal responsibility and how the justice system should handle minors accused of committing serious offenses.

Should the law consider lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility? Or should the focus remain on rehabilitation, prevention, and understanding the circumstances that lead children to commit crimes?

As calls for accountability grow, questions also arise about child protection, parental guidance, and the role of the justice system in addressing juvenile offenses.

Where should we draw the line between accountability and rehabilitation?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we look deeper into this pressing issue.

Look Deeper. Think Better.