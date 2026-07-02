Should Violent Online Games Be Banned?

The stories don’t end with the headlines — and neither does the conversation.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we take a closer look at the proposed ban on violent online games and unpack the issues driving the debate. From concerns over its effects on behavior and mental health to the possible impact on gamers, parents, educators, and the wider community, this issue raises questions that go far beyond the screen.

Hear different perspectives, gain deeper insight, and be part of the discussion on a topic shaping today’s digital generation.

🎥 Beyond the Headlines

Look Deeper. Think Deeper.