Sona 2026: Assessing the President's Address

BEYOND THE HEADLINES | LIVE

What were the key messages delivered during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), and what do they mean for the country?

Join Beyond the Headlines as lawyer Atty. Glenn Chong shares his assessment of the President's address, discussing its key points, major issues, and possible implications.

🗓️ Today

🕛 12 noon

📍 LIVE on SunStar Cebu's Facebook and YouTube

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