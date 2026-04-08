Staying Grounded: Spiritual Guidance in Today’s Challenges

In times of uncertainty, where do we find peace and meaning?

Join us this Friday at 12 noon as we sit down with Fr. Jonathan Rubin—Seminary Formator of the Spiritual-Pastoral Formation Year (SPFY) House Cebu, Administrator of the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod, and Liaison for Cebu Clergy Communications.

Let’s talk about faith, hope, and spiritual grounding in today’s challenging times—how we can stay centered, find purpose, and move forward with strength.

Catch the conversation only here on Beyond the Headlines.