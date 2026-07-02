The Art of Seeing: Master Your Visual Voice with Urich Calumpang

What makes a photographer stand out — and how do you find your own visual voice?

Join us as we feature Urich Calumpang — documentary and street photographer, visual artist, and educator whose work turns ordinary moments into powerful stories through light, composition, and human connection.

From mastering street photography and performing arts documentation to mentoring aspiring creatives, Urich continues to shape the local photography community while inspiring others to develop a style that is honest and uniquely their own.

Don’t miss this insightful conversation on creativity, storytelling, and the art of seeing beyond the frame.

🎥 Watch us LIVE on PIITK!