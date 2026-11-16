THE CEBUANO TALENTS AND STORIES BEHIND THE BIG-SCREEN MUSICAL DRAMA

WHAT ARE THE THINGS YOUNG PEOPLE WANT TO SAY BUT STRUGGLE TO PUT INTO WORDS? 🎬

A story about finding yourself, dealing with expectations, navigating friendships, and wanting to be understood takes center stage in Unfiltered, a musical drama brought to life by a Cebu-based filmmaking team.

But beyond the songs, performances, and visual effects lies a bigger message: sometimes, the conversations we need most are the ones we find hardest to have.

Discover how Cebuano talents brought Unfiltered to life, the stories behind its music and production, and why its message matters to both young people and parents.

Can a film change the way generations listen to each other?

Find out as we go behind the scenes of Unfiltered, now showing in cinemas nationwide, including Robinsons Galleria and SM Seaside in Cebu!

Join us on Beyond the Headlines.

Look Deeper. Think Better.